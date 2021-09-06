The CW
Penn & Teller: Fool Us: October 1, 8 p.m.
Nancy Drew: October 8, 9 p.m.
Whose Line Is It Anyway?: October 9, 8 p.m.
World’s Funniest Animals: October 9, 9 p.m.
Legends of the Hidden Temple: October 10, 8 p.m.
Killer Camp: October 10, 9 p.m.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: October 13, 8 p.m.
Batwoman: October 13, 9 p.m.
Legacies: October 14, 9 p.m.
All American: October 25, 8 p.m.
4400: October 25, 9 p.m.
Walker: October 28, 8 p.m.
The Flash: November 16, 8 p.m.
Riverdale: November 16, 9 p.m.