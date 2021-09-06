TV

Fall TV Premiere Dates 2021: See Each Network’s Schedule

The CW All American Fall TV Premiere Dates 2021
 Michael Yarish/The CW
The CW

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: October 1, 8 p.m. 

Nancy Drew: October 8, 9 p.m. 

Whose Line Is It Anyway?: October 9, 8 p.m. 

World’s Funniest Animals: October 9, 9 p.m. 

Legends of the Hidden Temple: October 10, 8 p.m. 

Killer Camp: October 10, 9 p.m. 

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: October 13, 8 p.m. 

Batwoman: October 13, 9 p.m. 

Legacies: October 14, 9 p.m. 

All American: October 25, 8 p.m. 

4400: October 25, 9 p.m. 

Walker: October 28, 8 p.m. 

The Flash: November 16, 8 p.m. 

Riverdale: November 16, 9 p.m.

