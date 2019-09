ABC

Dancing With the Stars: September 16, 8 p.m.

The Good Doctor: September 23, 10 p.m.

The Conners: September 24, 8 p.m.

Bless This Mess: September 24, 8:30 p.m.

mixed-ish: September 24, 9 p.m.

black-ish: September 24, 9:30 p.m.

Emergence: September 24, 10 p.m.

The Goldbergs: September 25, 8 p.m.

Schooled: September 25, 8:30 p.m.

Modern Family: September 25, 9 p.m.

Single Parents: September 25, 9:30 p.m.

Stumptown: September 25, 10 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy: September 26, 8 p.m.

A Million Little Things: September 26, 9 p.m.

How to Get Away With Murder: September 26, 10 p.m.

American Housewife: September 27, 8 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat: September 27, 8:30 p.m.

20/20: September 27, 9 p.m.

AFV: September 29, 7 p.m.

Shark Tank: September 29, 9 p.m.

The Rookie: September 29, 10 p.m.

Kids Say the Darnedest Things: October 6, 8 p.m.