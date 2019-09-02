TV Fall TV Premiere Dates by Network: When ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Riverdale’ and More Return, Plus New Shows Debut By Erin Crabtree September 2, 2019 Amazon 8 9 / 8 Amazon Transparent Musicale Finale: September 27 Goliath: October 4 Modern Love: October 18 Back to top More News ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Roger Mathews Finalize Divorce Becca Kufrin Hits Back at Troll Who Claims Fiance Garrett Yrigoyen Doesn’t ‘Really Like’ Her After Skipping Wedding ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Professionally Organized Kitchen Is So Neat: ‘Major Pantry Goals’ More News