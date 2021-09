New Amsterdam

Will Max (Ryan Eggold) get his happy ending? That’s the question as season 4 of the medical series returns following his romantic moment with Sharpe (Freema Agyeman). “I just felt like it was time. I was so ready for these characters to go one way or the other,” Eggold says of the two finally getting together. However, don’t expect all rainbows. “It could be blissful,” adds Agyeman, “or it could crash and burn.” (9/21, NBC)