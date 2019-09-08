Fall TV Preview: Scoop on 21 New and Returning Series

A Million Little Things

Got your Kleenex ready? Great. When the ABC show picks up, Delilah (Stéphanie Szostak) has a new son with Eddie (David Giuntoli), but everyone believes that Jon (Ron Livingston) is the father. P.J.’s (Chandler Riggs) new realization about his own parents “becomes a cautionary tale” for Eddie and Delilah, says creator DJ Nash. While Delilah has no plans to tell her family about the child’s paternity, that doesn’t mean everyone else will keep the secret: “There might be other people who force her hand. The gloves are off.” (ABC, September 26, 9 p.m.)