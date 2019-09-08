Fall TV Preview: Scoop on 21 New and Returning Series

Bob Hearts Abishola

Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku’s sweet sitcom follows a patient who falls for his Nigerian nurse. “It starts out with what I observed over the years in my life of people I’ve known who have come here to this country and saw America as a great big wonderful opportunity and worked like crazy to make a life for themselves and their family,” says creator Chuck Lorre. “I’ve always thought that’s a great story. It’s the story of my grandparents.” (CBS, September 23, 8:30 p.m.)