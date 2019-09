Grey’s Anatomy

It won’t be a slow start when the medical drama returns for season 16(!). “The first episode is funny and heartbreaking and raw. And then, all of the other stuff going on, it’s really quintessential Grey’s,” says star Kim Raver, whose character, Teddy, welcomed a baby at the end of last season. “We’re seeing another side to Teddy that I don’t think we’ve ever seen.” (ABC, September 26, 8 p.m.)