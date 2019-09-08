Fall TV Preview: Scoop on 21 New and Returning Series

Stumptown

Army vet Dex (Cobie Smulders) is a sharp private eye who butts heads with everyone she meets, including police officers Hoffman (Michael Ealy) and Cosgrove (Camryn Manheim). However, Hoffman finds an interesting connection with Dex. “Expect the unexpected, because I think that’s where we’re going to play the appeal for both of us,” Ealy notes. Manheim notes of Dex: “She is so unconventional in every way you look at it. She’s a good fighter but doesn’t follow the rules.” (ABC, September 25, 10 p.m.)