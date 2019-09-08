Fall TV Preview: Scoop on 21 New and Returning Series

The Good Place

What a long, strange, brilliant, hilarious, mind-bending trip it’s been. Ted Danson, Kristen Bell and the rest of the dearly departed gang will say goodbye after season 4. “It felt a little bit like what I imagine sending your kid off to college feels like,” says an emotional Bell. “It really does feel like we did it for a rea- son. When you see the ending, you’ll know why.” Danson also gets choked up talking about the NBC hit. Notes the veteran actor, “I’m grateful that it ended with as much integrity as it started with.” Get ready to eat some feelings — with fro-yo, of course. (NBC, September 26, 9 p.m.)