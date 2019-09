The Mandalorian

While most details of the Stars Wars series that picks up five years after the events of Return of the Jedi are kept under wraps, leading lady Gina Carano teased that her character, Cara Dune, will have a unique dynamic with the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal). “She does hustling jobs for money and she’s a loner. It’s on one of these outer planets when the Mandalorian runs into her. It’s a great meeting. (Disney+, November 12)