Jaleel White

White had his own catchphrase — “Did I do that?” — as the annoying neighbor Steve Urkel. Since Family Matters ended in 1997, the California native has voiced Sonic the Hedgehog in several animated series including Sonic Underground. He has made cameo appearances in series including Boston Legal, House and Psych. In 2021, he was a contestant in season 14 of Dancing With the Stars, finishing in 7th place.

In 2020, White played the recurring role of Terry in the Netflix series The Big Show Show.