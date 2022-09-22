Jo Marie Payton

Payton was replaced by Judyann Elder partway through the final season of Family Matters.

“I actually made the decision to leave the show two years before I left. I was unhappy about a lot of things. I was going through a divorce, I wasn’t happy on the show — it didn’t mean I did not want to perform as an actress or an artist,” the Georgia native told Entertainment Weekly in September 2017.

She continued: “The way I explain it is that, when you’re a baker, you don’t always want to bake cakes or cookies; you want to bake pies, you want to bake bread. I wanted to do something else.”

The actress provided the voice for Suga Mama Proud on Disney Channel’s The Proud Family from 2001 to 2005. She reprised the role in Disney+’s 2022 revival, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.