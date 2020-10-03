Dean Cain

“Here’s the weird thing about the show. I was supposed to break up with [Brenda] when I found out that she was sort of a fraud and she was lying to me,” Cain recalled on the Today show in 2017 about his character Rick, who Brenda met in Paris during season 3. “But Shannen didn’t want that to happen. She didn’t want a guest star to come on and break up with her, and so instead they turned me into a dork. You’re an actor, you’re just a gun for hire. You can’t go, ‘Oh, I don’t want to say that.’ You say what you’re told to say, you sing when you’re told to sing. Some of his lines were … oof. You just get the cheesy lines but you gotta say ’em.”