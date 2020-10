Jessica Alba

The actress, who played Leanne, a teen mother who sought Kelly’s help at a clinic during season 8, didn’t have the fondest memories from the set.

“I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” Alba claimed during an episode of Hot Ones in October 2020. “It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.’”