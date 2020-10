Paul Johansson

The One Tree Hill alum played bad boy John Sears, who dated Kelly during season 4. “They were all so nice to me. Everybody was really kind to me,” Johansson said the “The Blaze with Lizzie and Kat” podcast in 2016. “There were some antics, there was some tension, but that’s what happens when kids go from 0 to 600 and are hosting Saturday Night Live three years into their acting career.”