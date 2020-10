Rebecca Gayheart

The actress played Dylan’s wife Toni Marchette for several season 6 episodes. “I woke up every morning very excited to go to work,” Gayheart said on the “Beverly Hills Show” Podcast in September 2020, noting that the cast was very “invested” in her story line as it served as Perry’s initial sendoff. “There was a great comradery, it was really fun days. Some long, hard days of shooting, but no one complained because it was so great shooting.”