Ryan Seacrest

For Seacrest, a cameo on season 10 of the drama was a dream come true.

“I had a very short role as a game show host for a couple’s game show,” he explained on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2017. “I was very excited to get that role because when I was a kid in high school, I just wanted to meet Jason Priestley — Brandon Walsh — he was the guy I looked up to. Part of the reason I moved to L.A. was because I watched Beverly Hills, 90210 and thought the world was just like that. It’s not.”