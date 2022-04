Jaime and Brienne (‘Game of Thrones’)

A lasting romance between Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) was always a long shot given Jaime’s undying love for his sister, Cersei (Lena Headey), but some fans still held out hope. While Brienne and Jaime finally consummated their love in season 8, it didn’t last — the Kingslayer turned around and went back to King’s Landing, where he reunited with his twin (and later died).