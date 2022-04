Mulder and Scully (‘The X-Files’)

Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) were sometimes together over the course of 218 episodes and two movies, but when the show’s 11th season wrapped up in 2018, they weren’t quite a couple. The X-Files isn’t the kind of show to have a very special wedding episode, but many viewers were still hoping for some sort of closure between the two FBI agents.