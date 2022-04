Ryan and Marissa (‘The O.C.’)

Seth (Adam Brody) and Summer (Rachel Bilson) were always meant to be, but Ryan (Ben McKenzie) and Marissa (Mischa Barton) really had to work for it. After three seasons of off-and-on drama, tensions finally seemed to be cooling between the star-crossed duo. Unfortunately for fans, the show’s writers killed off Marissa in the season 3 finale, forever ending the hope of a rekindled romance.