The Bigger Role

Daily Show alum Jessica Williams appeared briefly in the second movie as Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks, but she’ll have a bigger role in the 2022 sequel. Rowling tweeted in 2018 that Williams’ character would really get to shine in the third movie, teasing “You only see a HINT of Lally in Fantastic Beasts 2. Her true glory is revealed in FB3.”

Steve Kloves, who penned the Harry Potter movies, cowrote the third installment with Rowling.