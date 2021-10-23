The Recasting

Depp was replaced with Mikkelson, who is trying to make the role his own. The Denmark native said he had a wonderful time playing the villain.

“Obviously I have only been part of it for half the time that the rest of the gang has. It was a lovely experience,” he told Total Film in May 2021. “I think they had a really great script; a great, solid story. So if that is anything to measure on, I think the film will be… you know, as magical as it has to be, with all the wonderful creatures, but also quite beautiful. There are some really interesting, heartbreaking stories in there. And hopefully that will come across.”