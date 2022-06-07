What Is the Plot?

The fifth installment will take place in the upper Midwest in 2019 and answer the question: “When is a kidnapping, a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

Fargo showrunner Hawley told Deadline in May 2021 that season 5 would be “contemporary.” He explained: “I don’t think anyone will write about Minnesota in the same way again after the events of the last couple of years. It’s definitely not going back to, ‘Oh, look at these jolly, carefree white folk in their small towns.’”