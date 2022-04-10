A Marvelous Addition to ‘Furious 10’! Vin Diesel Confirms Brie Larson Role

Brie Larson Is Coming to Play

“Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to [yourself] ‘That’s Captain Marvel.’ Clearly there is love and laughter in this image,” Diesel wrote via Instagram in April 2022, alongside a selfie with the Room star. “What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect … her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”