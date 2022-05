Fun on Set

In May 2022, Diesel gave fans a sneak peek at the first day of shooting for “an intense new action sequence” that features Momoa, who hinted that his character in the film is named Dante. “Too much fun,” the Aquaman star commented on Diesel’s Instagram post, which showed the duo joking around on set near a purple car. “The adventures of Don and Dante 😂😂😂it’s gonna be crazy.”