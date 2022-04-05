Jason Momoa’s Villain Will Work Alongside Cipher

While speaking about the “amazing, ornery [and] misunderstood” villain that he will play in FF10, Momoa revealed that he will be filming alongside Charlize Theron, who plays Cipher in the franchise. “I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never — I get to work with Charlize first up, which I’m really excited about,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022. “She’s amazing. Then I get to go to some cool places. [And] obviously, work with the whole cast.”