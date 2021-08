Possible Cameo for Meadow Walker

Diesel would not confirm or deny whether the late Paul Walker’s daughter would make a cameo. The model maintains relationships with Diesel and Brewster, and she attended the June 2020 Fast 9 premiere.

“I would not count anything out,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor told E!’s Daily Pop that month. “Without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10, let’s just say nothing’s ruled out.”