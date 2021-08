The Rock Won’t Return

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not return as Hobbs, who he portrayed in four films from 2011 to 2019.

“I’ve wished them well,” Johnson, who previously had a feud with Diesel, told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2021. “I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”