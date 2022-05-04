There’s a New Director

In April 2022, Lin announced that he would no longer be directing the 10th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, though he assured fans he would still be a producer on the project. In his place, French filmmaker Louis Leterrier was announced as the film’s new director in May 2022. Leterrier is best known for his work on the first two Transporter films, 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and 2013’s Now You See Me, meaning he has plenty of experience with high-speed chases and thrilling fight sequences.