Diane Keaton

After playing level-headed mother of the bride Nina in the rom-com, Keaton starred in The First Wives Club, The Family Stone and Because I Said So. She reunited with Father of the Bride creator Meyers for Something’s Gotta Give before appearing on The Young Pope, Book Club and Poms. Keaton’s producer credits include Pasadena, On This Ice and Love the Coopers. She has also penned numerous books, including Brother & Sister: A Memoir and Then Again. The fashion icon and activist is mother of two children, daughter Dexter, and son Duke.