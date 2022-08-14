Kieran Culkin

Culkin played George and Annie’s son, Matty, in both Father of the Bride films. He then reprised his role as cousin Fuller in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York alongside his real-life brother Macaulay Culkin. Kieran has since starred in She’s All That, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Wiener-Dog and Infinity Baby. He began playing Toman Roy on Succession in 2018, and received an Emmy nomination for the part in 2020.

The New York native wed Jazz Charton in 2013. Four years later, they welcomed their first child, daughter Kinsley. The pair quietly added to their family in August 2021 with the arrival of their son.