Martin Short

Short’s Frank stole the show throughout the film, which the actor also managed to do with other roles including The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and his part in Hairspray Live! The comedian also voiced characters in Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, Treasure Planet, Frankenweenie and The Addams Family. The Emmy winner’s TV credits include Damages, Mulaney, variety show Maya & Marty, animated series The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! and guest appearances on Saturday Night Live. He also starred in numerous stage productions, including Broadway’s The Goodbye Girl, which won him a Tony Award, and The Producers. In 2014, the actor released his memoir, I Must Say: My Life as a Humble Comedy Legend. The Canada native shares three children with his late wife, Nancy Dolman.