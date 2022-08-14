Steve Martin

The Emmy winner followed up his role as the ultimate girl dad in Father of the Bride with the Cheaper by the Dozen franchise, the Pink Panther films, The Big Year and a narrating part in Cruel Shoes. The comedian has producer and writer credits to his name as well, including the screenplay for Pink Panther, Shopgirl and Bluegrass Diva. Martin hosted the Academy Awards solo in 2001 and 2003 and again in 2010 with Alec Baldwin. The Texas native also plays the banjo and has released 10 albums to date. In 2018, he reunited with Short for the stand-up special Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life. The pair have been costarring on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building since 2021. He is also a writer and executive producer on the project.

Martin married Anne Stringfield in 2007, and they share one child. The Saturday Night Live alum announced in August 2022 that he is “not going to seek other” TV or movie roles once Only Murders in the Building comes to an end.