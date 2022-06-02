F Is for Fun Everything We Know About 'FBoy Island Season 2

Could There Be an ‘FGirl Island’ Someday?

Gale is an equal opportunist when it comes to “fpeople.” In 2021, he told E! News that he thinks “an FGirl Island does need to exist in the near future.”

The You’re Not That Great author also revealed his even bigger vision for the FBoy franchise. “My dream is to expand the FPerson Cinematic Universe into FPerson Hotel where all of the people who don’t quite fit into the mold of either FBoy Island or FGirl Island or are aren’t supposed to be the leads or don’t want to do another season, can maybe interact with each other and learn from each other, both FPeople and Nice People and maybe we’ll have all kinds of people!” he told the outlet.