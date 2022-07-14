FBoy Island Host Nikki Glaser Season 2 Is Very Different From Season 1

What Twists Can Fans Expect?

In July 2022, Glaser hinted that season 2 would be “very different” from the first installment because some of the cast will likely have watched past episodes. “Last season, the people that came onto the show didn’t know what the show was,” she told E!’s Nightly Pop. “And so, that was fun, in and of itself, where they were just along for this ride. But this time, they knew what the show was, so the people are game to get down — to lean into being an FBoy, to lean into being a girl who’s trying to figure out who is an FBoy and who isn’t.”

The host joked that the contestants “all do seem like FBoys” to her. “I kinda knew who was who at the beginning of the show, but I forgot almost instantly because they all seem like FBoys. They’re all so good at lying,” she said.