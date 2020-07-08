‘Felicity’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Greg Grunberg

Following his run on Felicity, Grunberg continued to star in another J.J. Abrams project, Alias. He later starred on House, Heroes, The Client List, Masters of Sex and Heroes Reborn. On the film front, he starred in dozens of projects, including The Darkroom, End of the World, Mission: Impossible III and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Grunberg has been married to Elizabeth Dawn Wershow since 1992 and they have three children. In 2009, he launched a website, Talk About It, to have an open discussion about epilepsy, which his son Jake was diagnosed with.