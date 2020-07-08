‘Felicity’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Keri Russell

Russell’s career has flourished since Felicity ended. She appeared in multiple films including Mission Impossible: III, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Free State of Jones and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In 2013, she starred in FX’s period drama, The Americans, starring in all six seasons. The series was nominated for 18 Primetime Emmys, winning four.

In 2007, she married Shane Deary, and the pair share two children, a son born in 2007 and a daughter born in 2011. They separated in 2013. Since 2014, she has been dating her Americans costar Matthew Rhys. They share one son, born in 2016.