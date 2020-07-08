‘Felicity’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Scott Foley

Foley continued starring in many hit series following the end of the teen drama, including Scrubs, The Unit, Cougar Town, Grey’s Anatomy and True Blood. In 2013, he landed a leading role on Scandal, portraying Jake Ballard until the end of the drama in 2018. He also made his feature film writing and directing debut in 2013 with Let’s Kill Ward’s Wife. Foley was married to Jennifer Garner, whom he met when she guest-starred on Felicity, from 2000 to 2003. In 2007, he married Marika Dominczyk and the pair share three children.