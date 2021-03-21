Alan Ruck

Ruck followed up his portrayal of Ferris’ BFF Cameron Frye with a starring role on Going Places and The Edge. He then appeared in Star Trek: Generations, Born to Be Wild, Twister, Cheaper by the Dozen, I Love You, Beth Cooper, Dreamland and Captive State. The Ohio native also starred on Muscle, The Bronx Is Burning, Persons Unknown and Succession and played Stuart Bondek on Spin City for six seasons. The actor first acted with Broderick in his Broadway debut in 1985 in Biloxi Blues, before later stepping into his longtime friend’s shoes as Leo Bloom in The Producers in 2005. Ruck has been married to actress Mireille Enos since 2008. The couple share two children, Vesper and Larkin. He is also father to daughter Emma and son Sam from his previous marriage to Claudia Stefany.