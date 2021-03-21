Cindy Pickett

After playing Ferris’ mom, Katie Bueller, Pickett starred on Amerika, St. Elsewhere, Hyperion Bay and Age of the Living Dead. She then appeared in Hot to Trot, Sleepwalkers, Coyote Summer, Confession, Being Rose and Chasing Rain. Pickett continues to act in plays and is a photographer when she’s not on stage. After meeting on Ferris Bueller, Pickett married Lyman Ward (her movie husband) in 1986, and they divorced six years later. They share son Shaun and daughter Miranda.