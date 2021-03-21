Edie McClurg

McClurg played Grace, Ed Rooney’s assistant, in the film. She then played Mrs. Patty Poole for six seasons of Valerie before appearing in Planes, Trains & Automobiles, She’s Having a Baby, Curly Sue, Flubber, The Master of Disguise and Simple Things. She also starred on Drexell’s Class and Higglytown Heroes and had a recurring role on 7th Heaven. The Missouri native’s voice work includes The Addams Family, Bobby’s World, Life With Louie, Rocket Power, A Bug’s Life, Cars and Wreck-It Ralph.