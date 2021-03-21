Jennifer Grey

A year after portraying Ferris’ big sister, Jeanie Bueller, Grey landed the starring role of Baby Houseman in Dirty Dancing. She has since starred in Bloodhounds of Broadway, Lover’s Knot, Portraits of a Killer, Bounce, In Your Eyes, Untogether and Bittersweet Symphony. The New York native also appeared on It’s Like, You Know… before voicing multiple characters on Phineas and Ferb and playing Judy Meyers/Judy Rosen on Red Oaks. The actress won season 11 of Dancing With the Stars in 2010 and stepped in as a temporary judge on Strictly Come Dancing the following year. After 19 years of marriage, Grey split from actor Clark Gregg in January 2020, filing for divorce seven months later. The pair share one child, daughter Stella.