Lyman Ward

Ward portrayed Ferris and Jeanie’s father, Tom Bueller, in the ‘80s film. He has since starred in Milk and Honey, Sleepwalkers (with Pickett), The Beverly Hillbillies, The Wrong Woman, Not Another Teen Movie, Farah Goes Bang and In the Forest. He also played Justice Brian Chandler on First Monday and had a guest starring role on Murder She Wrote, JAG and Legit. The Canada native is a published writer, releasing the 2016 novel Fortune’s Tide, a historical fiction based on his hometown. He married Pickett in 1986 and divorced in 1992 after welcoming son Shaun and daughter Miranda.