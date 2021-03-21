Matthew Broderick

Broderick rose to fame after playing everyone’s favorite teenager Ferris. He then starred in The Freshman, The Cable Guy, Election, Inspector Gadget and voiced Simba in The Lion King and The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride. He also appeared in Deck the Halls, Tower Heist, Manchester by the Sea and Love Is Blind. The New York native had a recurring role on The Conners, Better Things and Daybreak in addition to voicing the dad in Wonder Park and Despereaux in The Tale of Despereaux. Broderick also directed and produced the 1996 film Infinity. The actor has had a successful theater career as well, appearing in both Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, including The Odd Couple and Plaza Suite. He has won two Tony Awards and been nominated for one Emmy Award and one Grammy. Broderick married Sarah Jessica Parker in 1997. The couple share son James and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion.