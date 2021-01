Schatar “Hottie” Sapphira

After Flavor of Love, Sapphira starred on Charm School and later hosted her own cooking show, Poultry Princess: Cooking With Schatar. She is now a producer, actress and author, penning an erotic novel under the name Star Sugarman. The reality star cofounded a site called SuperLiveProducers.com. She is married to Maxie Dayrron Collier and is a stepmother to his son.