2020

When Tyler unfollowed Brian in November 2020, their spouses got involved as Hayley also unfollowed her husband’s bandmate. Brittney, meanwhile, fueled the fire by sharing a series of cryptic quotes via Instagram Stories, including one that read: “Real friends don’t always agree with [you] but they do respect your right to have an opinion.”

In an Instagram video later that same day, Brittney added, “A lot of people need to look up the definition of a democracy and bipartisanship and learn that.”

Tyler later re-followed Brian amid fan attention.