2022

Amid band breakup speculation, Tyler went on the The Storme Warren Show that June, where he opened up about why he wanted to pursue a solo music career.

“I think [personal expression is] definitely part of it. But also, you mentioned kind of being under the umbrella of a band or a brand, it sort of puts you in a box to not be able to go super deep personally,” he explained at the time. “So, you can connect with the fans, but you can only go so deep because you have respect and you wanna understand that, you know, maybe you and your bandmates aren’t all on the exact same season of life and you can’t. … It allows us to just go deeper, which I think is, after 10 years of kind of only getting to go so deep, I just think is extremely healthy and energizing.”