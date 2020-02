Bring It On

Bring it! Who says football fans can’t also have a soft spot for its cheerleaders? The 2000 film, starring Kirsten Dunst and Union as rival cheer captains Torrance Shipman and Isis, respectively, face off on the mat and on the football sidelines when it’s discovered that the Toros (headed by Torrance) has been stealing cheers from the Compton Clovers for years.