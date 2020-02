Friday Night Lights

Texas forever! Based on the film by the same name, this NBC drama takes Texas football to the next level. It follows Coach Taylor (Chandler), his wife, Tami Taylor (Connie Britton), and the Dillon Panthers, made up of players Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford), Tim Riggins (Taylor Kitsch) and more athletes, as they try and achieve greatness on the football field in a town that’s sole focus is the team. It ran from 2006 to 2011.