Bill Hader

Beyond his role as Brian Bretter, Hader had an eight-year stint on the NBC sketch comedy Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2013. He was also featured in supporting roles in Hot Rod (2007), Superbad (2007), Tropic Thunder (2008) and It Chapter 2 (2019).

The Arizona native has lent his voice to popular animated films such as Inside Out in 2015, Finding Dory in 2016, and The Addams Family 2 in 2021. In 2018, he created, starred in, produced and directed the HBO dark comedy Barry, which has become critically acclaimed.

The Sausage Party alum tied the knot with Maggie Carey in 2006 before filing for divorce in December 2018. The two share three daughters. Hayley, Hannah and Harper. He is currently dating Anna Kendrick.